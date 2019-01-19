Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to extend incredible run
Jones will go to work against the Lightning in Tampa on Saturday, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.
San Jose's top netminder is in pursuit of his ninth straight victory, having knocked off a plethora of punchy offensive clubs over the heater, including the Avalanche, Penguins, and even this Bolts team back on Jan. 5. It's awfully tempting to keep going back to well with Jones, but there inevitably will be goalies with far better matchups for DFS purposes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...