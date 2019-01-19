Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to extend incredible run

Jones will go to work against the Lightning in Tampa on Saturday, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.

San Jose's top netminder is in pursuit of his ninth straight victory, having knocked off a plethora of punchy offensive clubs over the heater, including the Avalanche, Penguins, and even this Bolts team back on Jan. 5. It's awfully tempting to keep going back to well with Jones, but there inevitably will be goalies with far better matchups for DFS purposes.