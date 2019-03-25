Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to right ship Monday

Jones will man the home crease Monday against the Red Wings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones is looking to break out of a slump that's seen him fail to pick up a win over his past four starts while posting an .871 save percentage. He gets a nice opportunity to do so against a Red Wings team that's won just 13 times in 38 road games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories