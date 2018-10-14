Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to right ship Sunday
Jones will start in goal against host New Jersey on Sunday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
The Sharks are waiting for Jones to round into form. He has allowed nine goals on 64 shots to start the season, emerging victorious just once over that span. Of course, the Devils are 2-0-0 on the young season and put on a clinic against the Capitals on Thursday -- they won that one at home, 6-0 -- so fantasy owners might want to hold off on using Jones until he's able to build a string of standout performances.
