Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to snap team's skid
Jones will start Saturday against Vegas.
Jones will try to end a San Jose losing streak that's reached an alarming seven games. More realistically, that task will fall mostly on the shoulders of his teammates, who have carried Jones to a 34-18-5 record, despite a 2.95 GAA and an egregious .896 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...