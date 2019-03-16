Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to solve Preds at home

Jones will patrol the blue paint Saturday night against the visiting Predators.

Jones' career numbers against the Predators leave a lot to be desired, as he's posted a 4-5-2 record, 3.43 GAA and .877 save percentage against them over 11 games. Still, San Jose's chief netminder has skated away with wins in five of the past six contests since the beginning of March to make him an intriguing daily play despite the tough paper matchup.