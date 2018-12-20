Sharks' Martin Jones: Looking to stay hot against Jets
Jones will defend the net as the home starter versus the Jets on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The Jets are ranked sixth in the league by means of averaging 3.20 goals per game on the road, so Jones will have to bring his A-game at the Shark Tank. He did pitch his 20th shutout last time out, blanking host Minnesota with 26 saves, so poolies that put a lot of stock in the hot-hand approach should consider taking a chance with Jones on a hefty 12-game slate.
