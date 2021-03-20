Jones gave up one goal on 34 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues.

Jones was excellent throughout the game, with only Tyler Bozak's shorthanded tally beating him in the third period. In the shootout, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko lifted the Blues to the win, leaving Jones with a hard-luck loss. The 31-year-old goalie slipped to 8-6-2 with a 3.45 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 17 games. Jones will watch from the bench Saturday, as Devan Dubnyk is set to start the second half of the home back-to-back against the Blues.