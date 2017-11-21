Jones saved 28 of 30 shots and five shootout attempts during Monday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim.

Despite allowing just two goals in each of his past two starts, Jones has lost both outings. It's a little disappointing because he boasts an impressive .926 save percentage and 2.11 GAA but has won just eight of 14 starts. With a little more offensive support, the 27-year-old netminder could easily have double-digit wins already. Still, Jones is playing well, and after posting a discouraging .912 save percentage last year, his strong start is encouraging for his year-long outlook.