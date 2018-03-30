Sharks' Martin Jones: Loses to Preds at Bridgestone
Jones allowed four goals on 31 shots during Thursday's 5-3 loss to Nashville.
Stealing a win at Bridgestone Arena is difficult, so it wasn't surprising to see Jones' seven-game winning streak snapped Thursday. Still, it's been an impressive run for the 28-year-old netminder. Jones will look to join the 30-win club for the third consecutive season in his next start, which should come against the Golden Knights on Saturday. It's also worth noting that San Jose finishes the campaign with three consecutive home games after visiting Vegas.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...