Sharks' Martin Jones: Loses to Preds at Bridgestone

Jones allowed four goals on 31 shots during Thursday's 5-3 loss to Nashville.

Stealing a win at Bridgestone Arena is difficult, so it wasn't surprising to see Jones' seven-game winning streak snapped Thursday. Still, it's been an impressive run for the 28-year-old netminder. Jones will look to join the 30-win club for the third consecutive season in his next start, which should come against the Golden Knights on Saturday. It's also worth noting that San Jose finishes the campaign with three consecutive home games after visiting Vegas.