Sharks' Martin Jones: Losing skid hits five games
Jones surrendered five goals on 29 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.
Jones was tasked with protecting a 3-2 lead with 16 minutes left, but Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Artemi Panarin added another pull the Rangers ahead. Jones fell to 12-13-1 with a 3.30 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 27 appearances. The 29-year-old has lost five straight games, so Aaron Dell may soon get a chance to impress interim head coach Bob Boughner.
