Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 16 saves for shutout

Jones stopped all 16 shots he faced in Thursday's win over the Blues.

It was the fourth shutout of the season for Jones, who advances to 22-17-6 on the season with a .917 save percentage. He was pulled in his last outing vs. Columbus, but aside from that, the 28-year-old has been rock-solid of late, helping the Sharks move into second place in the Pacific Division. Given his .917 save percentage and workhorse tendencies, Jones is a great fantasy play right now.