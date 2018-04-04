Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 19 saves in loss

Jones stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Stars.

Jones has now dropped three straight games, falling to 29-21-6 on the season with a .917 save percentage. The 28-year-old is locked into the starting role for San Jose, but will need to step up his play if the team hopes to make a playoff run.

