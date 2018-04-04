Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 19 saves in loss
Jones stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Stars.
Jones has now dropped three straight games, falling to 29-21-6 on the season with a .917 save percentage. The 28-year-old is locked into the starting role for San Jose, but will need to step up his play if the team hopes to make a playoff run.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Stops 35 shots in loss•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Will counter Golden Knights•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Loses to Preds at Bridgestone•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Scheduled to start Thursday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Holds on for shootout win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...