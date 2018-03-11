Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 24 saves in Saturday's loss

Jones stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Capitals.

He played well enough to record his fourth win in the last five games, but the Sharks' offense was completely shut down by Philipp Grubauer and the Caps. Jones has been rock solid lately, posting a .937 save percentage over his last 12 games while not allowing more than three goals in any of them, and the 28-year-old should continue seeing a heavy workload down the stretch as San Jose tries to lock down a playoff spot.