Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 24 saves to defeat Oilers

Jones stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's win over Edmonton.

Jones got back in the win column for the first time in three games, advancing to 20-16-6 on the season with a .917 save percentage. He's been excellent of late, allowing two or fewer goals in all but one of his last eight starts. With the Sharks battling for a playoff berth, Jones makes for a great fantasy play down the stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories