Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 26 saves in Sunday's loss
Jones turned aside 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
The netminder didn't get much help from his defense, as the three goals were scored on a breakaway, a power play, and a deflected point shot. Jones has been in a bit of a slump, winning just one of his last four starts while allowing 11 goals, but he'll get plenty of time to make adjustments with the Sharks off until next Saturday.
