Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 26 saves to defeat Devils

Jones stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's win over New Jersey.

Jones has picked up four straight victories, advancing to 26-18-6 on the season with a .916 save percentage. The 28-year-old continues to see a heavy workload in the San Jose crease and hasn't lost back-to-back games in regulation since early-February. He's had a few rough outings recently, but Jones is finding ways to win games and is worth inserting in your lineup whenever he's in action.