Play

Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 26 saves to defeat Devils

Jones stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's win over New Jersey.

Jones has picked up four straight victories, advancing to 26-18-6 on the season with a .916 save percentage. The 28-year-old continues to see a heavy workload in the San Jose crease and hasn't lost back-to-back games in regulation since early-February. He's had a few rough outings recently, but Jones is finding ways to win games and is worth inserting in your lineup whenever he's in action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories