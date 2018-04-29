Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 26 saves to even series
Jones allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 double overtime victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday. The second-round series is tied 2-2.
The 28-year-old wasn't great again in Vegas. Jones arguably should have stopped the second and third goals he allowed although the third Golden Knights marker, which tied the game late in the third period, did appear to deflect off a body in the slot. Regardless, his offense bailed him out, erasing a 2-0 deficit and winning in double overtime to give Jones his fifth win in six playoff games this spring. The referees helped too, as the Golden Knights actually scored in the first overtime, but the officials overturned the tally because of goaltender interference. Jones is 5-1 with a .931 save percentage this postseason.
