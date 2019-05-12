Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 28 saves in win
Jones allowed three goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Jones gave up a goal in each period, but received plenty of support from his offense to help the Sharks stake out a 1-0 series lead. Jones has a 2.74 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 15 appearances in the playoffs so far, and will likely tend the twine again for Monday's Game 2.
