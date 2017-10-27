Jones stopped 31 of 33 during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Boston.

Jones allowed four goals in each of the first two games of season but has bounced back in impressive fashion since. He's allowed two tallies or fewer in his past five starts for a 4-1 record and .953 save percentage. The turnaround is encouraging, but fantasy owners shouldn't forget about his mediocre showing (.912 save percentage and 2.40 GAA) in 2016-17 just yet.