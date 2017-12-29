Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 32 saves to cool Flames
Jones stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's shootout victory over the Flames.
Jones pitched a 28-save shutout in his last start before Christmas and made a triumphant return to the cage against the Flames. The 27-year-old now advances to 13-8-3 on the season with a .917 save percentage. He's generally a solid fantasy option on an impressive Sharks squad, but his superb play of late makes him a must-start when he gets the nod.
More News
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Blanks Kings for 100th win•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Facing former club•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Struggles continue in loss to Oil•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: In net Monday•
-
Sharks' Martin Jones: Yields four goals in overtime defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...