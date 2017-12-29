Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 32 saves to cool Flames

Jones stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's shootout victory over the Flames.

Jones pitched a 28-save shutout in his last start before Christmas and made a triumphant return to the cage against the Flames. The 27-year-old now advances to 13-8-3 on the season with a .917 save percentage. He's generally a solid fantasy option on an impressive Sharks squad, but his superb play of late makes him a must-start when he gets the nod.