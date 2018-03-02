Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 32 saves to defeat Blackhawks
Jones stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Jones has been terrific of late, picking up victories in five of his last seven starts. The 28-year-old has been inconsistent at times this season, but he's putting together a really strong stretch, advancing to 21-16-6 with a .918 save percentage. Jones is seeing a heavy workload and can be rolled out with confidence as the Sharks battle for playoff position.
