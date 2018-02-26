Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 38 saves in overtime loss
Jones stopped 38 of 41 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to the Wild.
This marks the second consecutive start in which Jones has played excellent yet come away with a loss. The 28-year-old falls to 19-16-6 on the season with a .917 save percentage. Jones has been rock-solid all-month and has allowed just 14 goals in his last seven outings, so keep getting him in your lineup.
