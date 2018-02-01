Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes 43 saves in Wednesday's loss
Jones stopped 43 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
After struggling in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jones looked a lot better in Detroit during regulation and overtime but still came up short in the shootout, turning aside only three of seven attempts. The Sharks will continue their road trip Friday in Columbus, but with Jones picking up only one win in his last eight games, he'll be a risky play even if he does get the start.
