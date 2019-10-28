Sharks' Martin Jones: Makes relief appearance

Jones allowed one goal on eight shots in relief of Aaron Dell during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

The Sharks couldn't solve Craig Anderson in the third period, which meant no chance at a win for Jones. The 29-year-old still has an unsightly 3.39 GAA and an .892 save percentage through nine appearances. Expect coach Pete DeBoer to turn to Jones for Tuesday's game in Boston to close out the road trip, since both he and Dell have struggled mightily once again this year.