Sharks' Martin Jones: Making preseason debut
Jones will get the start in goal and is expected to play the entire game Saturday against Vegas, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones is locked in as the Sharks' No. 1 netminder and shouldn't have any trouble racking up 30-plus wins for a fifth straight campaign in 2019-20.
