Sharks' Martin Jones: Misery continues
Jones yielded three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.
Jones has three losses in his last four starts, and the one game he didn't take the loss was one where he was pulled. Frustratingly, he was unable to hold onto a 2-1 lead the Sharks carried into the third period. Jones dropped to 34-16-5 with a 2.91 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Aaron Dell may be in line for Friday's start in Anaheim.
