Sharks' Martin Jones: No bail out from offense this time

Jones allowed five goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Toronto.

Jones is still 8-2-1 in his past 11 games, but the Sharks have been winning in spite of him more so than because of him. If Jones' 2.94 GAA and .894 save percentage were to persist, they would both go down as by far the worst marks of his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories