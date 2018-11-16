Sharks' Martin Jones: No bailout from offense this time
Jones allowed five goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Toronto.
Jones is still 8-2-1 in his past 11 games, but the Sharks have been winning in spite of him more so than because of him. If Jones' 2.94 GAA and .894 save percentage were to persist, they would both go down as by far the worst marks of his career.
