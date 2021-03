Jones gave up four goals on 38 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Jones beat the Avalanche in Monday's 6-2 win, but the Sharks weren't able to replicate that outburst of offense Wednesday. The 31-year-old Jones instead fell to 7-6-1 with a 3.72 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 14 appearances. Both Jones and Devan Dubnyk have been wildly inconsistent this season, so it's tough to trust either of them in a back-to-back versus the Golden Knights on Friday and Saturday.