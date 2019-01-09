Sharks' Martin Jones: No longer starting Tuesday
Contrary to a previous report, Jones won't start Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Jones played Monday night versus the Kings and recorded a win, and Michaels originally stated he'd be in goal again Tuesday. Instead, Dell led the team out for warmups and will patrol the crease.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...