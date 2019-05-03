Sharks' Martin Jones: No support in Game 4 loss
Jones stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.
It's an identical performance to the one Jones had in Game 3, minus the victory. Jones has improved, allowing only nine goals in four games in the second round, but the Sharks return home for Saturday's Game 5 with the series tied at two games apiece.
