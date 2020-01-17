Sharks' Martin Jones: No support Thursday

Jones allowed four goals on 38 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.

This was always going to be a tough matchup for Jones, but with the Sharks unable to beat Philipp Grubauer at the other end, it became an impossible task. Jones dropped to 13-16-2 with a 3.22 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 32 games this season. Aaron Dell will likely be back in the crease Saturday in Vancouver.