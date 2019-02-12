Sharks' Martin Jones: No troubles against Canucks
Jones stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 7-2 win over the Canucks on Monday.
Jones was spotted a 3-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes and didn't really face the threat of losing. He improves to 27-10-4 with a 2.88 GAA and a .899 save percentage. Jones has won five straight games and will likely remain in the crease for Thursday's showdown with the Capitals.
