Sharks' Martin Jones: Not good enough versus Sabres
Jones surrendered four goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.
The Sharks rallied from deficits three times in the contest, but Jones let the Sabres stake out a fourth lead with Zemgus Girgensons' third-period goal, which proved decisive. Unfortunately for Jones, he's started the year poorly with a 2-4-0 record, a 3.39 GAA and an .899 save percentage in six appearances. It's unclear if he will start on the road in Tuesday's rematch with these Sabres.
