Sharks' Martin Jones: Not traveling to Anaheim
Jones (undisclosed) did not make the trip to Anaheim on Sunday.
Jones is currently dealing with a minor injury but doesn't have a set timetable. He gave up five goals on just 22 shots against Colorado in his last start on Jan. 18. A Tuesday matchup against the Jets will be the next chance for Jones to suit up.
