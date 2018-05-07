Sharks' Martin Jones: On wrong end of shutout in elimination game
Jones allowed two goals on 32 shots in a Game 6 series loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.
Jones rebounded from a poor Game 5 performance in which he was pulled in favor of Aaron Dell. However, even with this elimination game taking place in San Jose, counterpart Marc-Andre Fleury stood on his head for his fourth shutout of the postseason and Jones was saddled with the loss despite his team posting a plus-8 shot differential. Certainly, he deserved a better fate having maintained a 2.26 GAA and .928 save percentage through 10 playoff games -- those rate stats were significantly better than his marks (2.55 and .915) from the regular season.
