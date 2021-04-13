Jones allowed four goals on 21 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Ducks.

Jones didn't get any help from his Sharks teammates, who were blanked by Ducks goalie Anthony Stolarz. Monday was Jones' third loss in his last four games, and also the third time in that span he's surrendered four goals. The 31-year-old dropped to 15-10-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 28 outings. Jones will likely see the bulk of the starts over the last month of the season, but Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk are also expected to get turns in the crease.