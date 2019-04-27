Sharks' Martin Jones: Opens series with win
Jones stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of their second-round series.
Jones gave up a goal just 2:10 into the game, but a three-goal third period by the Sharks gave him plenty of cushion to work with. Jones is on a four-game winning streak, having allowed nine goals for a 1.87 GAA. While he's hot, he's a solid DFS option in goal, but beware that this could be a high-scoring series against the Avs.
