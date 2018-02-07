Sharks' Martin Jones: Outdueled in loss to Avalanche
Jones allowed two goals on 19 shots in Tuesday's loss to Colorado.
Jonathan Bernier was simply sensational for the Avalanche and Jones wasn't equal to the task. The 28-year-old had looked good in his last two outings, but he continues to be up-and-down this season. Jones now owns a 15-13-5 record with a .913 save percentage. He numbers this year have been disappointing, but Jones is still a decent fantasy play due to his heavy workload and ability to steal games.
