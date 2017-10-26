Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling blue paint Thursday
Jones will guard the cage on the road against the Bruins on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Jones has been fantastic of late, putting together a four-game winning streak during which he has posted an outstanding 1.25 GAA. The netminder will face a tough matchup in Boston which is scoring 3.43 goals per game -- sixth best in the league.
