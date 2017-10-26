Jones will guard the cage on the road against the Bruins on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Jones has been fantastic of late, putting together a four-game winning streak during which he has posted an outstanding 1.25 GAA. The netminder will face a tough matchup in Boston which is scoring 3.43 goals per game -- sixth best in the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories