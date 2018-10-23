Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling blue paint Tuesday
Jones will guard the cage on the road against the Predators on Tuesday.
Jones is coming off back-to-back 24-save performances in which he allowed just one goal to find the back of the net. The netminder has faced more than 30 shots only once this season, thanks in part to his star-studded blue line. Heading into the lion's den of Bridgestone Arena could serve to halt Jones' two-game winning streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.