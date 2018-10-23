Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling blue paint Tuesday

Jones will guard the cage on the road against the Predators on Tuesday.

Jones is coming off back-to-back 24-save performances in which he allowed just one goal to find the back of the net. The netminder has faced more than 30 shots only once this season, thanks in part to his star-studded blue line. Heading into the lion's den of Bridgestone Arena could serve to halt Jones' two-game winning streak.