Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease against Rangers

Jones will be in goal versus the Rangers on Thursday at home, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones has lost four straight games in which he posted a disastrous 4.53 GAA. It's been a terrible year for the netminder's fantasy owners, as he is sporting a career-worst .891 save percentage and could struggle to reach the 30-win mark for the first time since joining the Sharks.

