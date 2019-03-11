Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease against Wild

Jones will be in goal versus Minnesota on the road Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones comes into Monday's tilt on a four-game winning streak. During his run of victories, the netminder is sporting a 2.22 GAA and .920 save percentage. Last time the British Columbia native matched up with the Wild, he put together a 26-save, shutout performance and will look for history to repeat itself Monday.

