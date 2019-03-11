Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease against Wild
Jones will be in goal versus Minnesota on the road Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones comes into Monday's tilt on a four-game winning streak. During his run of victories, the netminder is sporting a 2.22 GAA and .920 save percentage. Last time the British Columbia native matched up with the Wild, he put together a 26-save, shutout performance and will look for history to repeat itself Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...