Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Jones will start in net on the road against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Jones has been decent for the Sharks recently, winning 10 of his last 12 starts, but has just a 3.13 GAA and .891 save percentage in that span. The 29-year-old faces a tough matchup Tuesday, as he faces a Winnipeg team that ranks fifth in the league in goals per game (3.52). February has statistically been one of the best months of Jones' career, racking up a .920 save percentage and 2.30 GAA in 36 February games.