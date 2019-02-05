Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Jones will start in net on the road against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Jones has been decent for the Sharks recently, winning 10 of his last 12 starts, but has just a 3.13 GAA and .891 save percentage in that span. The 29-year-old faces a tough matchup Tuesday, as he faces a Winnipeg team that ranks fifth in the league in goals per game (3.52). February has statistically been one of the best months of Jones' career, racking up a .920 save percentage and 2.30 GAA in 36 February games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...