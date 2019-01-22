Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Jones will start in goal on the road Tuesday evening versus the Capitals, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post repots.
Jones' career numbers are about the same at home as they are on the road, but he's been spectacular against the Capitals, as evidenced by a 4-2-0 record, 1.51 GAA, .944 save percentage and a pair of shutouts. The defending Stanley Cup champions are only averaging 29.5 shots per game -- 23rd in the league -- but only seven teams are scoring more than the Caps (3.31), including the Sharks and their 3.53 rate to rank third overall.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...