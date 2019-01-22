Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Jones will start in goal on the road Tuesday evening versus the Capitals, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post repots.

Jones' career numbers are about the same at home as they are on the road, but he's been spectacular against the Capitals, as evidenced by a 4-2-0 record, 1.51 GAA, .944 save percentage and a pair of shutouts. The defending Stanley Cup champions are only averaging 29.5 shots per game -- 23rd in the league -- but only seven teams are scoring more than the Caps (3.31), including the Sharks and their 3.53 rate to rank third overall.