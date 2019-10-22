Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease versus Buffalo
Jones will be in goal for Tuesday's road game against the Sabres, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Jones gave up four goals on 35 shots in a losing effort versus Buffalo on Saturday, but will get the chance for redemption. It's been a rough start to the year for the 29-year-old, as he is 2-4-0 with a career-worst 3.39 GAA. Backup Aaron Dell hasn't performed much better (1-1-0 with a 3.48 GAA), which means Jones will likely continue to see the bulk of the workload in order to play himself out of his slump.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.