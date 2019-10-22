Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling crease versus Buffalo

Jones will be in goal for Tuesday's road game against the Sabres, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Jones gave up four goals on 35 shots in a losing effort versus Buffalo on Saturday, but will get the chance for redemption. It's been a rough start to the year for the 29-year-old, as he is 2-4-0 with a career-worst 3.39 GAA. Backup Aaron Dell hasn't performed much better (1-1-0 with a 3.48 GAA), which means Jones will likely continue to see the bulk of the workload in order to play himself out of his slump.