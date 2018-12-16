Sharks' Martin Jones: Patrolling the crease Sunday

Jones will draw the start for Sunday's road tilt against the Blackhawks.

Not much of a surprise here as Jones has started six of the last seven games for San Jose. During that span, the 6-foot-4 netminder has a 4-2-0 record with a strong 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage. Despite a bit of a down yer overall, Jones should still be trusted in most fantasy formats.