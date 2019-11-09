Sharks' Martin Jones: Pegged for Saturday's tilt
Jones will tend the twine in Saturday's matchup against the Predators, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jones has won his past two outings, but he has been shaky in the process, as he allowed three third-period goals in a 6-5 win over the Wild on Thursday. The 29-year-old has been tough to depend on all season with an .883 save percentage and 3.52 GAA. The Predators won't make things easier for Jones, as they've accrued four goals per game -- the highest rate in the league.
