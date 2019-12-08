Sharks' Martin Jones: Pegged for Sunday's start

Jones will protect the road net in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones will have a chance to make things right after being yanked from his last two starts for allowing nine total goals on 44 shots. The 29-year-old netminder isn't new to these struggles, and he'll have his hands full against the Panthers, who rank second in the league with 34.1 shots and fifth with 3.46 goals per game.