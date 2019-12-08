Sharks' Martin Jones: Pegged for Sunday's start
Jones will protect the road net in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones will have a chance to make things right after being yanked from his last two starts for allowing nine total goals on 44 shots. The 29-year-old netminder isn't new to these struggles, and he'll have his hands full against the Panthers, who rank second in the league with 34.1 shots and fifth with 3.46 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.