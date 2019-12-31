Sharks' Martin Jones: Pegged for Tuesday's start
Jones will defend the road net in Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Aaron Dell will start Thursday against the Penguins, and coach Bob Boughner said he'll "play it by ear" after that. Jones' performance in December warrants a goaltending battle, as he's posted a 1-6-0 record and an .873 save percentage. He'll be up against a slumping Red Wings team, which has lost six straight games and scored just 13 goals in that stretch.
